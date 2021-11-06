Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.520-$10.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $331.99. 1,693,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $332.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.47.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

