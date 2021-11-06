Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 337.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Liquidia worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

