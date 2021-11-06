Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $123.80 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

