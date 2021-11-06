Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 4,548,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

