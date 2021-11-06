LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

