Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,384,041 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

