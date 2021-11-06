loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

LDI stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

