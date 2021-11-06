Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$92.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

