Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $339.89. 2,144,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,058. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.37 and a 200 day moving average of $368.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

