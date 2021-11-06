Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $120.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.