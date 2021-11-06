$LONDON Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $4,592.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

