Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LBPH stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,641. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

