Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 131.75 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.