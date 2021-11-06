Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Acquires 179,617 Shares

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) insider Michael Ye acquired 179,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,398.64 ($13,856.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

Get Love Group Global alerts:

About Love Group Global

Love Group Global Ltd provides social and dating products and services in Oceania, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Dating Services and Enterprise Services segments. The company's operates DateTix platform, a mobile online marketplace that facilitates offline dates by connecting like-minded people who are nearby each other and free at the same times; Lovestruck, an online dating platform operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom; and Noonswoon mobile application.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Love Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Love Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.