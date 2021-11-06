Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,992,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 278,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $235.54. 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.