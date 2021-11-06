LPL Financial LLC Buys 108 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.