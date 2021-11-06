LPL Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 441.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,684,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

