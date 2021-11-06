LPL Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

