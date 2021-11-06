LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21,360.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

XOUT opened at $44.94 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.