LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.