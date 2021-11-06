LTC Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.