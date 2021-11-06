Luceco’s (LUCE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.95) on Friday. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £608.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

