Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.74.

LU stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. Lufax has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

