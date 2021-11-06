Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.00. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 87,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

