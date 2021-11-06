Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.59. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

