Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.31% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

