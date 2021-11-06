Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Lyft has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.31% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 1,054.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

