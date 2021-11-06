MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 38,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 364,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,665. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
