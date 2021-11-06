MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 38,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 364,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,665. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

