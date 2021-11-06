Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $280.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.25. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

