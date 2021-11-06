Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $192,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

