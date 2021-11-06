Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of GME opened at $213.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.14 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

