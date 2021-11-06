Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

