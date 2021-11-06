Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,001 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

