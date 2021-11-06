Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,444 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 852,472 shares of company stock valued at $64,413,313 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

