Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,475 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

