Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 26,603 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

