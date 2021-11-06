Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

