Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 260,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

