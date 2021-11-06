Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.