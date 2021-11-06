MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Patsy I. Rust Purchases 1,000 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNSB stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 17.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

