Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cummins by 117,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

CMI stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.