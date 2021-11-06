Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 601,897 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 601,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

