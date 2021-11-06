Man Group plc Grows Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.60% of EVERTEC worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in EVERTEC by 563.9% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EVERTEC by 254.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.36 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.