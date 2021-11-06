Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 69.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

