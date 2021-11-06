Man Group plc Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,466 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,792,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.