Man Group plc Sells 52,887 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,887 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

