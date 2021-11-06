Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $385.22 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

