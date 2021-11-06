Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.40 on Friday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

