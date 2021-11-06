ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

MAN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 288,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

