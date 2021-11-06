Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

